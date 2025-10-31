Carborundum Universal consolidated net profit declines 35.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.41% to Rs 1286.72 croreNet profit of Carborundum Universal declined 35.69% to Rs 74.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 115.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.41% to Rs 1286.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1209.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1286.721209.26 6 OPM %12.1616.12 -PBDT174.74213.95 -18 PBT112.51161.99 -31 NP74.51115.86 -36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content