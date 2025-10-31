DLF Cyber City Developers standalone net profit rises 14.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.84% to Rs 1232.73 croreNet profit of DLF Cyber City Developers rose 14.18% to Rs 456.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 399.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.84% to Rs 1232.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1122.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1232.731122.32 10 OPM %75.9074.95 -PBDT701.89626.52 12 PBT607.92533.86 14 NP456.34399.65 14
