NCC standalone net profit declines 5.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.11% to Rs 4378.21 croreNet profit of NCC declined 5.30% to Rs 190.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 200.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.11% to Rs 4378.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4713.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4378.214713.28 -7 OPM %9.029.33 -PBDT294.96320.55 -8 PBT240.80267.42 -10 NP190.10200.74 -5
