Cartrade Tech consolidated net profit rises 826.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.50% to Rs 154.21 croreNet profit of Cartrade Tech rose 826.25% to Rs 27.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.50% to Rs 154.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 120.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales154.21120.01 28 OPM %21.2017.65 -PBDT47.7834.86 37 PBT37.1425.78 44 NP27.883.01 826
