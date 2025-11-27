Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GIFT Nifty suggests midly positive opening for equities; China's industrial profits down over 5% YoY

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty December 2025 futures were up 17 points (or 0.02%) in early trade, suggesting a mildly positive opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 4,778.03 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 6,247.93 crore in the Indian equity market on 26 November 2025, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 12,449.39 crore so far in November. This follows their sale of equities worth Rs 2,346.89 crore in October and Rs 35,301.36 crore in September.

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets advanced Thursday after Wall Street gained overnight as Fed rate-cut hopes rose and tech stocks rebounded.

 

The Bank of Korea kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.5% for a fourth consecutive policy meeting, amid a weakened local currency and overheated housing market. The Korean won has weakened against the greenback in recent months to its lowest level since April.

Chinas industrial profits in October plunged 5.5% from a year earlier, government data showed Thursday. Profits for the first 10 months of the year rose 1.9% year on year, compared to the 3.2% rise in the January to September period.

Overnight, the key indexes in the U.S. logged four straight days of gains on rising hopes for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in December. Investors reportedly expect an 85% chance of a quarter-percentage-point rate cut in December, up from 30% last week.

In yesterdays session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 314.67 points, or 0.67%, to finish at 47,427.12. The S&P 500 climbed 0.69% to settle at 6,812.61, while the Nasdaq Composite increased 0.82% to close at 23,214.69.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with robust gains today, snapping a three-day losing streak. The Nifty closed above the 26,200 mark, supported by strong buying in metals, consumer durables and energy stocks. All NSE sectoral indices ended in the green, reflecting broad-based participation.

Sentiment improved as hopes of a US Federal Reserve rate cut strengthened. Global markets rallied, crude oil prices eased, and foreign investors returned to buying. Earnings weakness also appears to be bottoming out, adding to the positive tone.

Investors are also positioning ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's final policy meeting of the year on December 35, where a 25-bps repo rate cut is widely expected. The expectation is driven by repeated downside surprises in headline CPI inflation.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 1,022.50 points or 1.21% to 85,609.51. The Nifty 50 index jumped 320.50 points or 1.24% to 26,205.30. In the past three consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex dropped 1.22% while the Nifty fell 1.17%.

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

