Nikkei edges up 0.15%, Unemployment down to 2.5%

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Japanese markets eked out modest gains as data showed the nation's unemployment rate dipped to 2.5 percent in June from 2.6 percent in the previous month, marking the first improvement in five months.
The Nikkei average edged up 0.15 percent to 38,525.95 while the broader Topix index settled 0.19 percent lower at 2,754.45.
The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent in June, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday.
The jobs-to-applicant ratio was 1.23, shy of forecasts for 1.24 - which also would have been unchanged.
The participation rate was 63.7 percent - exceeding expectations for 63.4 percent and up from 63.3 percent in the previous month.
First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

