Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 12:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CCL Products slides as Q1 PAT slumps 29% QoQ to Rs 72 cr

CCL Products slides as Q1 PAT slumps 29% QoQ to Rs 72 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

CCL Products (India) tanked 5.67% to Rs 859.85 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 28.88% to Rs 72.44 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 101.86 crore in Q4 FY25.

However, revenue from operations jumped 26.29% Quarter on Quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,055.63 crore in Q1 FY26.

On a year-on-year basis, the companys net profit increased by 1.35%, while revenue from operations surged significantly by 36.51% in the first quarter of FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 8.02% to Rs 94.18 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 87.18 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses increased 40.20% to Rs 963.84 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 687.44 crore in Q1 FY25. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 647.30 crore (up 29.08% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 41.84 crore (up 9.01% YoY) and finance cost stood at 33.69 crore (up 57.28%YoY) during the period under review.

 

CCL Products (India) produces premium quality coffee that meets the global standards. It produces wide array of coffee varieties, including Spray Dried Coffee Powder, Spray-Dried Agglomerated Coffee, Freeze Concentrated Liquid Coffee, Roast & Ground Coffee, Roasted Coffee Beans, Freeze Dried Coffee and Premix Coffee.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dollar index stays pressured amid downbeat US data; Fed speakers in focus

Dollar index stays pressured amid downbeat US data; Fed speakers in focus

RBI streamlines procedure for opening special rupee vostro accounts

RBI streamlines procedure for opening special rupee vostro accounts

BSE SME Takyon Networks trips on the wire in market debut

BSE SME Takyon Networks trips on the wire in market debut

NCC Q1 PAT declines 8% YoY to Rs 192-cr

NCC Q1 PAT declines 8% YoY to Rs 192-cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayEx Dividend TodayUttarkashi Cloudburst Explained NSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon