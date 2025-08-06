CCL Products slides as Q1 PAT slumps 29% QoQ to Rs 72 cr

CCL Products (India) tanked 5.67% to Rs 859.85 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 28.88% to Rs 72.44 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 101.86 crore in Q4 FY25.
However, revenue from operations jumped 26.29% Quarter on Quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,055.63 crore in Q1 FY26.
On a year-on-year basis, the companys net profit increased by 1.35%, while revenue from operations surged significantly by 36.51% in the first quarter of FY26.
Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 8.02% to Rs 94.18 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 87.18 crore in Q1 FY25.
Total expenses increased 40.20% to Rs 963.84 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 687.44 crore in Q1 FY25. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 647.30 crore (up 29.08% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 41.84 crore (up 9.01% YoY) and finance cost stood at 33.69 crore (up 57.28%YoY) during the period under review.
CCL Products (India) produces premium quality coffee that meets the global standards. It produces wide array of coffee varieties, including Spray Dried Coffee Powder, Spray-Dried Agglomerated Coffee, Freeze Concentrated Liquid Coffee, Roast & Ground Coffee, Roasted Coffee Beans, Freeze Dried Coffee and Premix Coffee.
