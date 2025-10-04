Saturday, October 04, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceigall India receives LoA from MSEDCL for setting up solar power projects in Maharashtra

Ceigall India receives LoA from MSEDCL for setting up solar power projects in Maharashtra

Image

Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Ceigall India announced it has received a letter of award (LoA) from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for setting up grid-connected solar power projects in two districts across Maharashtra.

The company was selected as the Solar Power Developer (SPD) for solar photovoltaic power generating stations with an aggregate capacity of 147 MW (AC) under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0.

The project involves the construction of the 147 MW solar plant, with an EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) cost of Rs 597 crore.

Ceigall India will operate, maintain, and supply power for 25 years under a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with MSEDCL.

 

The construction and execution phase for the project is scheduled to be completed within 18 months, followed by the 25-year operational period.

Also Read

IND squad announcement

India squad announcement LIVE UPDATES: Rohit, Kohli certain to be part of ODI squad for AUS tour

A drone flies over a neighborhood in Houston, Texas

Pakistani drone sighted along IB in J&K; security forces launch search op

Sanae Takaichi

Japan's ruling party elects Takaichi as 1st female leader, set to become PM

India cough syrup, new drug policy

Tamil Nadu bans 'Coldrif' cough syrup after child deaths in MP, Rajasthan

AUS vs NZ

New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20 playing 11, live match time and streaming

Ceigall India is an infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company undertaking specialized structural works such as elevated roads, flyovers, bridges, railway overbridges, tunnels, highways, expressways, and runways. The principal business operations are broadly divided into EPC projects and hybrid annuity model (HAM) projects.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 33% to Rs 53.18 crore on a 1.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 838.18 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip had declined 1.27% to end at Rs 260.65 on the BSE on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Avenue Supermarts' Q2 revenue climbs 15% YoY to Rs 16,219 cr

Avenue Supermarts' Q2 revenue climbs 15% YoY to Rs 16,219 cr

TVS Motor (Singapore) completes acquisition of Engines Engineering S.p.A

TVS Motor (Singapore) completes acquisition of Engines Engineering S.p.A

RBL Bank's total deposits jumps 8% YoY to Rs 1,16,665 cr in Q2 FY26

RBL Bank's total deposits jumps 8% YoY to Rs 1,16,665 cr in Q2 FY26

Mishra Dhatu Nigam announces appointment of Padavittan Babu as Director (Production & Marketing)

Mishra Dhatu Nigam announces appointment of Padavittan Babu as Director (Production & Marketing)

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank's total deposits climbs 12% YoY in Q2 FY26

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank's total deposits climbs 12% YoY in Q2 FY26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon