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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceinsys Tech secures Rs 3-cr ISRO order

Ceinsys Tech secures Rs 3-cr ISRO order

Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Ceinsys Tech announced that it has been awarded a service order from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for a product design and manufacturing collection commercial multi-user subscription renewal.

The order is valued at Rs 3.24 crore (Rs 3,24,50,000) and covers a three-year subscription period.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority. It also stated that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.

Ceinsys Tech is primarily dealing in providing enterprise geospatial & engineering services and the sale of software and power generation.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 118.2% to Rs 38.87 crore on an 52% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 169.94 in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

 

The counter slipped 3.33% to Rs 993.55 on the BSE.

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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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