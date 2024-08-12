Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Shree Pacetronix consolidated net profit declines 56.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales decline 17.24% to Rs 4.85 crore
Net profit of Shree Pacetronix declined 56.98% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 17.24% to Rs 4.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.855.86 -17 OPM %16.2923.55 -PBDT0.711.35 -47 PBT0.501.18 -58 NP0.370.86 -57
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Hezbollah targets Northern Israeli military base with around 30 projectiles

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty mildly lower amid Hindenburg-Sebi row; Adani Group, IIFL in focus

Olympics 2024: Cities and countries makes subtle case to host 2036 Olympics

Premier League: Chelsea sign Pedro Neto from Wolves on 7-year contract

Fatal weekend shootings jolt growing Denver-area suburb in US, says police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon