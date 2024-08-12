Shree Pacetronix consolidated net profit declines 56.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.24% to Rs 4.85 crore

Net profit of Shree Pacetronix declined 56.98% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 17.24% to Rs 4.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4.855.8616.2923.550.711.350.501.180.370.86