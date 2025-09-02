Central Bank of India up for third straight session

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 35.7, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 41.18% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% slide in NIFTY and a 1.55% slide in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
Central Bank of India is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 35.7, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 24743.45. The Sensex is at 80701.78, up 0.42%. Central Bank of India has slipped around 0.83% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has slipped around 0.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6830.95, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 39.73 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 7.79 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
