Punjab & Sind Bank spurts 2.52%

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 28.93, up 2.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 51.02% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% drop in NIFTY and a 1.55% drop in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Punjab & Sind Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 28.93, up 2.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 24743.45. The Sensex is at 80701.78, up 0.42%. Punjab & Sind Bank has dropped around 0.14% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has dropped around 0.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6830.95, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 18.08 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

