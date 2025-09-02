Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 01:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NMDC Ltd up for third straight session

NMDC Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 72.08, up 3.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.59% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% drop in NIFTY and a 1.73% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

NMDC Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 72.08, up 3.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 24743.45. The Sensex is at 80701.78, up 0.42%. NMDC Ltd has risen around 0.36% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9305.3, up 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 231.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 165.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 72.65, up 3.65% on the day. NMDC Ltd is up 0.59% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% drop in NIFTY and a 1.73% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 9.16 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

