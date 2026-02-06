Century Enka consolidated net profit rises 69.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.57% to Rs 411.65 crore

Net profit of Century Enka rose 69.62% to Rs 23.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 16.57% to Rs 411.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 493.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.411.65493.409.895.4248.8732.9135.3018.5523.7313.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News