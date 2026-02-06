Kody Technolab standalone net profit rises 2.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.44% to Rs 2024.00 crore

Net profit of Kody Technolab rose 2.33% to Rs 176.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 172.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.44% to Rs 2024.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1938.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2024.001938.0020.3613.52389.00405.00219.00231.00176.00172.00

