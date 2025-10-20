Monday, October 20, 2025 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CESC ends higher after Q2 PAT climbs 20% YoY to Rs 425 cr

CESC ends higher after Q2 PAT climbs 20% YoY to Rs 425 cr

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

CESC rallied 5.20% to end at Rs 179.15 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 20.4% to Rs 425 crore on 12.1% increase in net sales to Rs 5,267 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 22.3% YoY to Rs 565 crore in Q2 FY26.

In Q2 FY26, EBITDA stood at Rs 1,213 crore, recording the growth of 11.8% compared with Rs 1,085 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses increased 9.65% to Rs 4,854 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 4,427 crore recorded in Q2 FY25. Cost of energy purchased stood at Rs 2,246 crore (up 16.61% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 396 crore (up 19.28% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 337 crore (up 2.74% YoY) during the period under review.

 

CESC is a fully-integrated electrical utility company. The company's other business segments include power, organized retailing, property development and business process outsourcing.

Oct 20 2025

