Monday, August 31, 2026 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchHDFC ShareGold Silver ETFNepal FloodsPurple Style Labs IPONifty IT Index TodayNifty Media IndexFMCG stocks
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CESC Ltd drops for fifth straight session

CESC Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

CESC Ltd is quoting at Rs 146.63, down 1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 31.99% in last one year as compared to a 2.27% slide in NIFTY and a 10.52% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

CESC Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 146.63, down 1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24066. The Sensex is at 76990.62, down 0.35%.CESC Ltd has eased around 11.66% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CESC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38003.65, down 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.9 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 22.78 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IndusInd Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Sensex, Nifty trade sharply lower; IT shares plunge

Sensex, Nifty trade sharply lower; IT shares plunge

Bank credit growth stays firm at 18.60% on year

Bank credit growth stays firm at 18.60% on year

Karur Vysya Bank inaugurates 16 new branches across southern India and Delhi NCR

Karur Vysya Bank inaugurates 16 new branches across southern India and Delhi NCR

TARIL receives its maiden order in nuclear power space

TARIL receives its maiden order in nuclear power space

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 3:04 PM IST