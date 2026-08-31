CESC Ltd drops for fifth straight session

CESC Ltd is quoting at Rs 146.63, down 1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 31.99% in last one year as compared to a 2.27% slide in NIFTY and a 10.52% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

CESC Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 146.63, down 1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24066. The Sensex is at 76990.62, down 0.35%.CESC Ltd has eased around 11.66% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CESC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38003.65, down 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 22.78 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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