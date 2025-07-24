Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 04:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CG Power & Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit rises 11.65% in the June 2025 quarter

CG Power & Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit rises 11.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Sales rise 29.20% to Rs 2878.05 crore

Net profit of CG Power & Industrial Solutions rose 11.65% to Rs 269.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 241.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 29.20% to Rs 2878.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2227.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2878.052227.52 29 OPM %13.2514.68 -PBDT407.28359.69 13 PBT363.78335.67 8 NP269.23241.14 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

