Paytm hits 52-week high, surges over 11% in 5 days on strong Q1 earnings

Paytm hits 52-week high, surges over 11% in 5 days on strong Q1 earnings

Image

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

One 97 Communication (Paytm) added 3.83% to Rs 1,112, extending gains for fifth consecutive trading session.

The stock has surged 11.31% over the past five trading days, rebounding from its recent closing low on 17 July 2025. It touched a 52-week high of ₹1,128 today.

Paytm has significantly outperformed the broader market. Over the past month, the stock gained 25.85%, compared to a 0.37% rise in the Sensex. Over the last three months, it climbed 31.71% versus the Sensexs 0.58% gain. On a one-year basis, Paytm soared 143.22%, far outpacing the Sensex's 2.2% increase.

The rally follows robust Q1 FY26 results. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 122.5 crore, reversing a net loss of Rs 544.6 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 27.7% YoY to Rs 1,917.5 crore, driven by growth in subscription merchants, higher GMV (Gross Merchandise Value), and increased revenue from financial services distribution. Pre-tax profit came in at Rs 126.5 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 838.6 crore a year ago.

 

The company reported positive EBITDA stood at Rs 72 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with negative EBITDA of Rs 792 crore in Q1 FY25.

Net payment revenue was up 38% YoY to Rs 529 crore, led by growth in high quality subscription merchants and increase in payment processing margins. In Q1 FY 2026, GMV grew by 27% YoY to Rs 5.39 Lakh crore.

Distribution of financial services revenue increased by 100% YoY to Rs 561 crore, driven by growth in merchant loans, trail revenue from DLG portfolio, and improved collection performance

As of June 2025, merchant subscriptions were at 1.30 crore, an increase of 21 lakh YoY, on the back of high quality devices and superior service network.

Paytm is India's leading mobile payments and financial services distribution company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

