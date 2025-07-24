Fervent Synergies standalone net profit rises 442.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.68 croreNet profit of Fervent Synergies rose 442.86% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.680.34 100 OPM %57.3523.53 -PBDT0.390.08 388 PBT0.380.07 443 NP0.380.07 443
