Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fervent Synergies standalone net profit rises 442.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Fervent Synergies standalone net profit rises 442.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.68 crore

Net profit of Fervent Synergies rose 442.86% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.680.34 100 OPM %57.3523.53 -PBDT0.390.08 388 PBT0.380.07 443 NP0.380.07 443

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

