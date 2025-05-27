Challani Capital standalone net profit rises 691.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 460.00% to Rs 1.12 croreNet profit of Challani Capital rose 691.67% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 460.00% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 264.71% to Rs 1.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 202.41% to Rs 2.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.120.20 460 2.510.83 202 OPM %84.8260.00 -64.5418.07 - PBDT0.950.12 692 1.860.51 265 PBT0.950.12 692 1.860.51 265 NP0.950.12 692 1.860.51 265
