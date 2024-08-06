Madhav Infra Projects consolidated net profit declines 17.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 45.36% to Rs 67.89 croreNet profit of Madhav Infra Projects declined 17.89% to Rs 6.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 45.36% to Rs 67.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 124.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales67.89124.26 -45 OPM %24.3315.12 -PBDT11.4513.09 -13 PBT8.149.31 -13 NP6.848.33 -18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content