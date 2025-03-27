Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 04:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chavda Infra secures Rs 219 crore order

Chavda Infra secures Rs 219 crore order

Image

Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Chavda Infra announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 218.98 crore for the construction of a commercial building named "THE IDENTITY" in Gift City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The project includes R.C.C. work, masonry, plastering, and other related activities, and it is set to be executed within 30 months.

Meanwhile, the company said that it has received an order worth Rs 508.29 crore during the current financial year, bringing the total value of orders on hand to Rs 1,305.78 crore. The unexecuted order book as of today stands at Rs 767.47 crore.

Chavda Infra is a construction company engaged in the design and development of residential, commercial, and institutional infrastructure projects.

 

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 55.7% to Rs 18.76 crore on a 49.3% rise in net sales to Rs 241.66 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Shares of Chavda Infra rose 0.79% to Rs 140.25 on the NSE. The company's current market capitalization is Rs 343.46 crore.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

