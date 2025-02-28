Friday, February 28, 2025 | 11:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KSB spurts as Q4 PAT jumps 33% to Rs 73 cr; declares final dividend of Rs 4 per share

KSB rallied 5.94% to Rs 645.45 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 33.15% to Rs 73.1 crore on 20.54% increase in total income to Rs 726.4 crore in Q4 CY24 over Q4 CY23.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 98 crore in the December quarter, rising 31.02%, compared with Rs 74.8 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses in Q4 CY23 were at Rs 642.8 crore, up 19.7% YoY. The cost of material consumed was at Rs 341 crore (up 30.15% YoY), and employee benefits expenses came in at Rs 82.8 crore (up 20.35% YoY) during the quarter.

 

The companys revenue from pumps was at Rs 602.2 crore (up 18.47% YoY), while that from valves was Rs 125.2 crore (up 31.65% YoY) during the period under review.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 18.59% to Rs 247.5 crore on a 12.72% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,533.1 crore in CY24 over CY23.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per share for the financial year ended on 31 December 2024. The record date for the dividend will be 2 May 2025.

Additionally, the companys board of directors, in its meeting held on Thursday, approved the appointment of M/s Mehta and Mehta Company Secretaries, a peer-reviewed firm of company secretaries in practice, as secretarial auditors for a term of five years.

KSB is a leading supplier of pumps, valves, and systems.

