Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UPL Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'A' group

UPL Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

CCL Products (India) Ltd, Torrent Power Ltd, Devyani International Ltd and Cartrade Tech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 May 2025.

UPL Ltd Partly Paidup crashed 4.77% to Rs 442.95 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 421 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3343 shares in the past one month.

 

CCL Products (India) Ltd lost 4.76% to Rs 739.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82659 shares in the past one month.

Torrent Power Ltd tumbled 4.74% to Rs 1432. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10697 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11002 shares in the past one month.

Devyani International Ltd fell 4.70% to Rs 174.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 71852 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98580 shares in the past one month.

Cartrade Tech Ltd dropped 4.45% to Rs 1598.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20233 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25383 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 08 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

