Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

China: Market extends winning streak to third day

Image

Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 8:04 PM IST
Mainland China share market finished session in positive territory on Wednesday, 21 February 2024, registering third sessions of consecutive rally after the Lunar Chinese New Year holiday, with shares in automobile and real estate companies leading gains, as investors cheer policymakers' efforts to boost market confidence and prop up the economy.
The People's Bank of China cut the five-year loan prime rate (LPR) by 25 basis points to 3.95% on Tuesday, as authorities sought to prop up the struggling property market and broader economy.
At close of trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite index increased 0.97%, or 28.23 points, to 2,950.96. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.03%, or 16.55 points, to 1,629.01. The blue-chip CSI300 index surged 1.35%, or 46.02 points, to 3,456.87.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan closed ear three-week high against the dollar on Wednesday, with gains in the nation's blue-chip stock index further helping to underpin sentiment. Prior to the market's opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 7.1030 per dollar, 38 pips firmer than the previous fix of 7.1068. In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS yuan was changing hands at 7.1816 by midday, 109 pips firmer than the previous late session close.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Physics Wallah melts Edtech winter ice - maintains unbroken profitability streak, revenue surges 3.4x to Rs 798 Cr in FY23

UST Continues Winning Streak with 2023 Mahatma Award for CSR Excellence

China Market extends gains on more support hopes

China Market extends gains ahead of holidays

IPS Academy Teams Triumph in Smart India Hackathon, Winning Cash Prizes

NBCC receives in-principal approval of Greater Noida Authority

LTIMindtree signs MoU with Eurolife FFH

Brigade Group signs joint development agreement with PVP Ventures

J K Cements completes acquisition of Toshali Cements

Market snaps 6-day streak, Nifty holds 22,000; VIX below 16 mark

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayMamata BanerjeeDadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024IND vs ENG 4th TestInternational Mother Language DayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon