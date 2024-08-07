The dollar held steady in Asian trade and gold edged up marginally after Federal Reserve officials reassured markets that the U.S. is not headed for a recession.

Oil prices fluctuated in Asian trade after industry data showed an unexpected inventory build, countering global oil supply concerns.

China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally higher at 2,869.83 after July trade data proved to be a mixed bag. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 1.38 percent to 16,877.86.

Asian stocks advanced on Wednesday after Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Uchida Shinichi said the central bank won't raise interest rates when financial markets are volatile.