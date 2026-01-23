Friday, January 23, 2026 | 04:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
China's Shanghai Composite index rises 0.33%

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Friday after U.S. stocks rose for a second consecutive session overnight on easing geopolitical and trade tensions between the United States and Europe.

Lingering uncertainty about U.S. policy weighed on the dollar, helping lift gold prices to a record high above $4,950 an ounce.

Oil edged up as U.S. President Trump's comments about U.S. naval movements toward Iran reignited concerns over potential conflict escalation and supply disruptions in global markets.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.33 percent to 4,136.16 after consumer electronics giant Xiaomi announced a stock buyback program worth up to HK$2.5 billion ($321 million).

 

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.45 percent to close at 26,749.51, extending gains for a third consecutive session following Trump's announcement of a framework deal with NATO on a future Greenland deal.

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

