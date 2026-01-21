China Shanghai Composite index end marginally higher
Spot gold jumped nearly 2 percent to touch a new record high above $4,800 an ounce in Asian trade after the U.S. dollar suffered its biggest fall in over a month overnight on fears of offshore selling of U.S. assets - the so-called "Sell America" trade.
Oil prices fell more than 1 percent on persistent concerns about global oversupply and receding risks from Kazakh production halt.
China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally higher at 4,116.94 after a choppy session. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.37 percent at 26,585.06, extending losses for a fifth consecutive session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
INR tumbles to settle at new record low of Rs 91.70 amid risk-off sentiment in global markets; Nifty drags under 25K
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 4:50 PM IST