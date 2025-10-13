Monday, October 13, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese benchmark ends 0.19% lower

Chinese benchmark ends 0.19% lower

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Asian stocks fell sharply on Monday as the U.S. government shutdown entered its third week and trade tensions between the U.S. and China returned to the fore.

Regional markets fell across the board even as U.S. President Donald Trump posted conciliatory message about China tariffs on Truth Social after threatening 100 percent tariff.

As economic worries mount, investors also awaited corporate earnings reports from prominent U.S. companies and guidance from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

China's Shanghai Composite index ended down 0.19 percent at 3,889.50, recouping most early losses after China's foreign trade showed surprising strength in September, with both exports and imports beating forecasts.

 

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slumped 1.52 percent to 25,889.48 on renewed Sino-U.S. trade tensions. Beijing on Sunday defended its latest export control measures on rare earths and related items as a response to U.S. aggression but stopped short of imposing new levies on U.S. products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Sensex, Nifty snap 2-day gains; PSU bank shares rally

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Stallion India Fluorochemicals hits the roof after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 11 Cr

Indo Thai Securities hits the roof after reporting three-fold jump in Q2 PAT

Vodafone Idea slips as SC defers AGR plea hearing

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

