Monday, October 13, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stallion India Fluorochemicals hits the roof after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 11 Cr

Stallion India Fluorochemicals hits the roof after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 11 Cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Stallion India Fluorochemicals hit an upper circuit of 10% to Rs 336.65 after the company's standalone net profit surged to Rs 11.42 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 0.85 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 56.24% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 105.56 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Sequentially, the companys standalone net profit increased by 10.23%, while revenue declined by 4.44%.

Total expenses increased 34.24% to Rs 90.52 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Rs 67.43 crore in Q2 FY25. cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 79.26 crore (up 26.51% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 2.35 crore (up 473.17% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 15.24 crore in Q2 FY26, significantly higher than Rs 0.55 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

On half-year basis, the company's net profit soared 134.95% to Rs 21.78 crore on 53.51% increase in revenue to Rs 216.04 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals (SIFL) is into the business of selling refrigerant, industrial gases and related products. Its primary business consists of debulking, blending, and processing of refrigerant and industrial gases; selling pre-filled cans and small cylinders/containers. The company has four facilities located in Khalapur (Maharashtra), Ghiloth (Rajasthan), Manesar (Haryana), and Panvel (Maharashtra). Each of these facilities is designed and equipped to store gases in a controlled environment, ensuring adherence to the safety standards.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indo Thai Securities hits the roof after reporting three-fold jump in Q2 PAT

Indo Thai Securities hits the roof after reporting three-fold jump in Q2 PAT

Vodafone Idea slips as SC defers AGR plea hearing

Vodafone Idea slips as SC defers AGR plea hearing

BLS International Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

BLS International Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

G M Breweries spurts after Q2 PAT soars 61% YoY to Rs 35 cr

G M Breweries spurts after Q2 PAT soars 61% YoY to Rs 35 cr

Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit rises 98.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit rises 98.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold Price All Time HighQ2 Results TodayKantara 2 Box Office CollectionDurgapur rape case UpdatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon