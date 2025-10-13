Monday, October 13, 2025 | 04:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty October futures trade at premium

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Tata Motors, Infosys and Bombay Stock Exchange were top traded contracts.

The Nifty October 2025 futures closed at 25,321.90, a premium of 1 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,227.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 58 points or 0.23% to 25,227.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 8.95% to 11.01.

Tata Motors, Infosys and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The October 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2025.

 

Sensex, Nifty snap 2-day gains; PSU bank shares rally

Stallion India Fluorochemicals hits the roof after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 11 Cr

Indo Thai Securities hits the roof after reporting three-fold jump in Q2 PAT

Vodafone Idea slips as SC defers AGR plea hearing

BLS International Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

