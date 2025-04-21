Monday, April 21, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese market edge higher after PBoC keeps rate unchanged

Chinese market edge higher after PBoC keeps rate unchanged

Image

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Asian stocks were mixed in thin holiday trade on Monday, with markets in Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand shut due to the Easter holiday.

The U.S. dollar tumbled after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to fire Fed Chair Powell over rate cuts and released an eight-point list targeting what he calls "non-tariff cheating" by foreign nations -- a warning he said could impact diplomatic and trade ties with the United States.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Friday that the president and his team are examining the legal feasibility of removing Powell and that had acted politically to benefit Democrats.

 

Meanwhile, U.S.-China relations continued to sour, with China's Commerce Ministry saying it would retaliate against nations cooperating with the USA's tariff wars.

Oil prices fell over 1 percent in Asian trade on demand concerns.

Gold continued its upward trend as escalating global trade tensions and a weaker dollar boosted demand for the precious metal.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.45 percent to 3,291.43 as the People's Bank of China expectedly kept its loan prime rates unchanged, continuing its trend from last year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty surge over 1%; broader mrkt outperform

Sensex, Nifty surge over 1%; broader mrkt outperform

Oriental Rail hits the roof after bagging Rs 1.50-cr order from Indian Railways

Oriental Rail hits the roof after bagging Rs 1.50-cr order from Indian Railways

Intl Gemmological Institute hits the roof after Q1 PAT jumps 12% YoY to Rs 141 cr

Intl Gemmological Institute hits the roof after Q1 PAT jumps 12% YoY to Rs 141 cr

GNA Axles consolidated net profit rises 52.03% in the March 2025 quarter

GNA Axles consolidated net profit rises 52.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Purple Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.92 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Purple Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.92 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Delhi Traffic Advisory TodayKKR vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon