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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese markets gain despite inflation concerns

Chinese markets gain despite inflation concerns

Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
Chinese equities ended slightly higher on Wednesday, despite concerns over rising inflation and slowing economic growth. The Shanghai Composite gained 0.28% to close at 3,951.5, while the Shenzhen Component rose 0.15% to 13,723.3.

Consumer inflation increased to 0.8% in August from 0.5% in July, in line with expectations. Producer price inflation also rose to 3.8% from 3.5%, slightly above market expectations. Higher energy costs, partly linked to ongoing tensions in the Middle East, were a key factor behind the rise in inflation.

However, weak consumer demand remains a concern as the Chinese economy slows. Companies continue to face difficulty passing higher costs on to consumers, while expectations of more limited fiscal support are adding to the pressure.

 

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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 2:50 PM IST