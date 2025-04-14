Monday, April 14, 2025 | 06:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chinese shares rise after tech tariffs pause and trade data

Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Asian stocks advanced on Monday, with technology stocks leading the surge after the Trump administration decided to exempt certain consumer electronics from its so-called reciprocal tariffs.

However, both President Donald Trump and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick clarified that phones, computers and popular consumer electronics will come under separate tariffs, along with semiconductors, that may be imposed in a month or so.

The dollar remained weak in Asian trading and gold held near a record high, while oil prices edged up after Chinese data showed a sharp rebound in crude imports in March.

Chinese shares rose as the U.S. paused some tech tariffs and data showed Chinese exports experienced a remarkable 12.4 percent spike in March as a result of increased shipments ahead of impending U.S. tariffs.

 

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8 percent to close at 3,262.81, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged 2.4 percent to 21,417.40.

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

