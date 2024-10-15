Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese stocks slump, Shanghai composite index down 2.53%

Chinese stocks slump, Shanghai composite index down 2.53%

Image

Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 10:50 PM IST
Chinese and Hong Kong markets underperformed after weekend announcements from authorities about economic support failed to inspire confidence among investors.

China's Shanghai Composite index tumbled 2.53 percent to 3,201.29 as the size of Beijing's planned fiscal boost remained unclear.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index plummeted 3.67 percent 20,318.79, dragged down by tech and real estate stocks.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Media reports stated that China may raise an additional 6 trillion yuan ($850 billion) from ultra-long special government bonds over three years to help bolster a sagging economy.

China's exports and imports figures are raising concerns about one of the few bright spots in the worlds second largest economy.

 

Exports rose by 2.4% in September from a year ago in U.S. dollar terms, while imports added 0.3%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs profit beats estimates as bond sales boost investment banking

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

SCO Summit 2024: S Jaishankar arrives in Pakistan; first visit in nine yrs

Insurance

Term insurance for self-employed: Get 10-15X cover, add premium waiver

Boeing

Boeing files securities statement to raise up to $25 bn via stock sale

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

Rajnath Singh inaugurates high-tech communication station for submarines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStarship Super Heavy RocketGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEKarwa Chauth Mehndi DesignsHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon