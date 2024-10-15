Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro slips to two month low against US dollar

Euro slips to two month low against US dollar

Image

Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 10:50 PM IST
Euro stayed slippery against the US dollar today, witnessing sustained losses as markets continued to track economic cues and global geopolitical situation. Germany's wholesale prices continued to decline in September, recording the steepest drop in five months, data from Destatis revealed on Tuesday. Wholesale prices decreased 1.6 percent year-on-year in September, following the 1.1 percent drop in August. Wholesale prices have been falling since May 2023. EUR/USD pair currently trades around 1.0940, up marginally on the day after testing two month low of 1.0910 in intraday moves. Euro has been hurt by concerns about French government finances and Germanys lax economy. Sentiment is cautious for the Euro ahead of the earnings from some of Europes largest companies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs profit beats estimates as bond sales boost investment banking

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

SCO Summit 2024: S Jaishankar arrives in Pakistan; first visit in nine yrs

Insurance

Term insurance for self-employed: Get 10-15X cover, add premium waiver

Boeing

Boeing files securities statement to raise up to $25 bn via stock sale

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

Rajnath Singh inaugurates high-tech communication station for submarines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStarship Super Heavy RocketGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEKarwa Chauth Mehndi DesignsHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon