Choksi Imaging standalone net profit rises 675.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 46.43% to Rs 0.15 crore
Net profit of Choksi Imaging rose 675.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 46.43% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 64.94% to Rs 1.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.150.28 -46 1.270.77 65 OPM %-273.33-60.71 --146.46-188.31 - PBDT-0.160.07 PL -0.82-0.29 -183 PBT-0.200.03 PL -0.98-0.45 -118 NP0.310.04 675 -0.46-0.48 4
First Published: May 20 2024 | 7:50 AM IST

