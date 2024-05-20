Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit declines 56.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.35% to Rs 790.12 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 70.10% to Rs 90.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.51% to Rs 3138.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2892.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Parag Milk Foods declined 56.11% to Rs 9.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.35% to Rs 790.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 800.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.790.12800.963138.702892.624.624.666.284.0928.1134.23146.11108.3413.5316.4985.8651.069.8122.3590.5853.25