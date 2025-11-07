Batliboi consolidated net profit rises 1.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.05% to Rs 120.94 croreNet profit of Batliboi rose 1.24% to Rs 5.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.05% to Rs 120.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 104.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales120.94104.21 16 OPM %7.487.56 -PBDT9.278.34 11 PBT7.757.03 10 NP5.705.63 1
