Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts standalone net profit rises 2.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.67% to Rs 57.54 croreNet profit of Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts rose 2.94% to Rs 7.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.67% to Rs 57.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 54.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales57.5454.45 6 OPM %19.9922.48 -PBDT13.3512.44 7 PBT9.969.57 4 NP7.357.14 3
