Cigniti Technologies consolidated net profit rises 26.26% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 12.20% to Rs 579.40 croreNet profit of Cigniti Technologies rose 26.26% to Rs 80.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 63.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.20% to Rs 579.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 516.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales579.40516.40 12 OPM %17.9316.46 -PBDT117.3093.80 25 PBT112.4085.50 31 NP80.3063.60 26
First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 2:31 PM IST