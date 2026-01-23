Cigniti Technologies consolidated net profit rises 26.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.20% to Rs 579.40 crore

Net profit of Cigniti Technologies rose 26.26% to Rs 80.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 63.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.20% to Rs 579.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 516.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.579.40516.4017.9316.46117.3093.80112.4085.5080.3063.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News