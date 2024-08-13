Business Standard
Cineline India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.54 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Sales decline 0.36% to Rs 36.47 crore
Net Loss of Cineline India reported to Rs 10.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.36% to Rs 36.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 36.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales36.4736.60 0 OPM %8.8015.77 -PBDT-3.530.45 PL PBT-8.96-4.33 -107 NP-10.54-4.70 -124
First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 12:10 PM IST

