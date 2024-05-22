Business Standard
Cineline India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.50 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales rise 20.02% to Rs 53.71 crore
Net Loss of Cineline India reported to Rs 6.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.02% to Rs 53.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 76.30% to Rs 247.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 140.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales53.7144.75 20 247.82140.57 76 OPM %21.2313.63 -25.0717.34 - PBDT1.95-2.72 LP 27.06-6.10 LP PBT-6.15-9.56 36 -3.75-27.94 87 NP-6.50-7.00 7 -4.541.75 PL
First Published: May 22 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

