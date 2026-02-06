Shree Cement consolidated net profit rises 37.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.98% to Rs 4800.52 crore

Net profit of Shree Cement rose 37.90% to Rs 266.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 193.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.98% to Rs 4800.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4572.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4800.524572.6819.7321.101033.791023.82323.96224.71266.70193.40

