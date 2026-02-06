3B Blackbio DX consolidated net profit rises 62.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 98.31% to Rs 50.35 crore

Net profit of 3B Blackbio DX rose 62.16% to Rs 21.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 98.31% to Rs 50.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.50.3525.3943.1259.3927.2218.0626.8417.8021.7313.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News