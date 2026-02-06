CL Educate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.70 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 72.54% to Rs 120.45 croreNet Loss of CL Educate reported to Rs 16.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 72.54% to Rs 120.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 69.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales120.4569.81 73 OPM %2.91-0.20 -PBDT-4.690.80 PL PBT-14.69-3.41 -331 NP-16.70-2.64 -533
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Kriti Industries (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:14 AM IST