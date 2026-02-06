CL Educate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.70 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 72.54% to Rs 120.45 crore

Net Loss of CL Educate reported to Rs 16.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 72.54% to Rs 120.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 69.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.120.4569.812.91-0.20-4.690.80-14.69-3.41-16.70-2.64

