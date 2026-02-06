Peoples Investment reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter
Sales reported at Rs 0.02 crorePeoples Investment reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.020 0 OPM %00 -PBDT0-0.01 100 PBT0-0.01 100 NP0-0.01 100
More From This Section
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:13 AM IST