Kriti Industries (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 35.30% to Rs 135.79 crore

Net Loss of Kriti Industries (India) reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 10.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 35.30% to Rs 135.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 209.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.135.79209.884.09-0.652.61-6.55-1.74-10.38-0.47-10.89

