Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sayaji Hotels (Indore) standalone net profit rises 29.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Sayaji Hotels (Indore) standalone net profit rises 29.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 6.50% to Rs 32.13 crore

Net profit of Sayaji Hotels (Indore) rose 29.30% to Rs 5.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.50% to Rs 32.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 30.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales32.1330.17 6 OPM %34.1127.64 -PBDT9.446.92 36 PBT7.775.28 47 NP5.874.54 29

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

