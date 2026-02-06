Sayaji Hotels (Indore) standalone net profit rises 29.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.50% to Rs 32.13 crore

Net profit of Sayaji Hotels (Indore) rose 29.30% to Rs 5.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.50% to Rs 32.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 30.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.32.1330.1734.1127.649.446.927.775.285.874.54

